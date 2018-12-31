Ojikutu advocates removal of power to appoint, remove traditional rulers from governors

By Dapo Akinrefon

Lagos—FORMER Deputy Governor of Lagos state, Alhaja Sinatu Aderoju Ojikutu, has advocated the removal of the power to appoint traditional rulers by the government from the Constitution so that the approval of appointment of Obas, Emirs, Igwes etc) will revert to their inherited Traditional approving authority in their locality.

In a statement in Lagos Monday, Ojikutu, hinged this on the foisting of unpopular candidates not supported by their people but supported by the rulers due to the patronage they receive and the fear of removal if they go against the choice of the controling politicians.

”This inability of traditional rulers to let the elected political office holders feel the pulse of the people has been the bane of delivery of good projects etc to the people. The patronage the rulers receive also do not allow them to give sound advise without fear or favor that will enhance good governance.

“I believe by removing this authority the elected political leaders will be able to feel the pulse of their people through sincere advise and admonitions from the rulers so that some home-truths can hold sway to bring back the honour and glory to the traditional institution.”

“The present authorisation and removal power of the govt has made traditional rulers that should be neutral and seek the best for their people subservient and appendages of government in power to the detriment of good governance.

“My late father, a Prince himself advised our forefathers in the early 50s not to accept the salary system, but keep to their earnings from agriculture and trading as according to him, ‘ he who pays the piper will dictate the tune,’ she stated.