Ogbe- Ijoh: Workers to return in January -Tuoyo

Over 400 children, 70 widows get yuletide largesse

Chairman of Warri South- West Local Government Area in Delta State, Hon. Taiye Duke Tuoyo has expressed optimism that workers at the Council secretariat in Ogbe- Ijoh, will fully return to work come January 2019.

The Warri South- West Council Boss hinged his optimism on “God’s grace”, efforts of the State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and security agencies and the local vigilantes in collaboration with his administration.

Tuoyo expressed the confidence weekend at Ogbe-Ijoh, headquarters of Warri South- West Local Government Area, shortly after his wife, Mrs. Modelene Tuoyo, who is the Chairperson of Warri South-West gave out over 150 sachets of rice, cartons of vegetable oil, cartons of tin tomatoes and cash to widows in Warri South- West Local Government Area on behalf of Dame (Mrs.) Edith Okowa, wife of Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Chairperson of Warri South- West Local Government Area, Mrs. Modelene Tuoyo who was overwhelmed by the large turnout of people, in collaboration with Yahweh Outreach International, gave out sachets of Milk, Milo, Golden Morn, Spaghetti, Gino, packs of Noodles, Safety Matches, Detergents, Toiletries, Vegetable Oil, Sachets of Rice, Salt and other seasoning, Clothes, Wrappers, Shoes, Sandals, Belts as well as 400 notebooks of 60 leaves to the hundreds of children, widows and under- privileged that thronged the venue of the programme, which witnessed gospel exhortation courtesy of Yahweh Outreach International.

Mrs. Tuoyo explained that the gesture took care of the varying interests in the council area and assured that as part of her pet project, more widows and children will benefit in the coming year of her husband’s administration.