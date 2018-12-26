Obaseki urges love, support, unity among Nigerians

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged residents of Edo State and Nigerians in general, to spread love and support for one another to deepen unity in the country, noting that only the feeling of oneness will help Nigeria survive hard times.



Obaseki made the call in commemoration of Boxing Day, which is celebrated on December 26, every year.

He said, “On behalf of the Edo State Government, I send my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to everyone as we celebrate boxing day. I urge Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on the import of sharing and extending a hand of love and support to neighbours and acquittances.”

Obaseki said that boxing day, “is a good opportunity to exchange gifts with loved ones as well as those in need; those living in orphanages, in prisons, hospitals, and in the Internally Displaced Persons’ camps in the state.”

He prayed, “that the celebration will continue to foster love and unity among us all regardless of our cultural differences, creed, faith or social class.”

“Celebrations like this reminds us that it is only through sharing of gifts and other forms of support that we can successfully build a united nation for the benefit everyone. May the spirit of the celebration remain with us even after the season,” he added.