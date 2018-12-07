NYSC: Jubilation trails Kazaure’s elevation to rank of Major-General

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – There was jubilation amidst encomiums at the headquarters of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, on Friday, as the Director-General, Suleiman Kazaure, stormed office for the first time since his elevation to the rank of a Major General.

Kazaure was among the recently promoted Officers in the Nigerian Army.

Decked in his uniform with his new rank, Major General Kazaure was ushered into the office by NYSC Directors after he inspected the Guard of Honour mounted by Corps Members.

Beaming with smiles, the Director-General attributed his success at the military examination to the collective support of the entire staff of NYSC nationwide.

Saturday Vanguard reports that Kazaure is the first sitting Brigadier General to be promoted to the rank of a Major General in the history of the 45 years old scheme.

Major General Suleiman Kazaure hails from Jigawa State, North-West Nigeria. He is a well learned scientist with enviable academic credentials from first degree to doctorate degree in Pure and Applied Chemistry.

The NYSC boss has also served in various capacities in the Nigerian Army and distinguished himself as an excellent officer and a goal-getter with countless laurels.

He assumed duty on Monday 18th April, 2016 as the 17th Chief Executive Officer of the NYSC and has since improved staff welfare and security of Corps Members across the country.

Major General Kazaure has also expanded the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme through the establishment of more skill centres including the recently donated SAED Centre in Gombe.