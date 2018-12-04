NYPF honours Okowa,  gives scholarships

*We’ve given employment to 780 youths–Siasia

The Nigerian Young Professionals Forum, NYPF, a non-governmental organisation, has conferred an award of excellence on Delta State governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa and Abia State governor among others.

It also awarded scholarships to the winners of its essay writing competition titled, “Illegal Migration and Child Trafficking: Possible Way Out”.

The event was part of the activities to celebrate NYPF’s fifth anniversary, promote its professionals database and recognise several dignitaries, and students, who have distinguished themselves.

Other beneficiries include Imam Abdullahi Abubakar, the Imam of Nghar Village, Gashish District in Barkin Ladi, Plateau State, Senator Daisy Danjuma and other prominent Nigerians.

The Chairman of NYPF, Mr. Moses Siasia, in his welcome address, said the forum, in the last five years, has been able to make a lot of milestones like the provision of employment for 780 youths nationwide.

“In the past five years, we have made a lot of milestones. We have been able to provide employment for 780 unemployed youths in various sectors of the nation like marine, oil and gas sectors among others. We have also given out several scholarships at home and abroad.

“NYPF has also produced 18 members of the house of assembly, and 72 members of state houses of assembly, all from different political parties. The organisation has emphasised the need to engage more youths in decision making processes for speedy development of the nation.”

A scholarship was given to Miss Akinyele Victory-Melody of Baptist High School, Jos, who won the first position, to any federal university of her choice.

The Executive Director of Connected Development, Mr Hamzat Lawal, in his congratulatory message, urged the government to cooperate with NYPF to achieve sustainable development in the nation.

The Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), is a Non-Governmental Organisation of young professionals from different fields of endeavours and committed to three major objectives which are to create sustainable livelihood for young people, engender purposeful leadership and social democratic inclusion and encourage young people’s participation in governance and the economic process.

NYPF is creating a pathway for the future of young Nigerians with over three million membership.