By Ephraim Oseji

As the issue of the issuance of United States (US) visa to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, continues to generate controversy, PDP chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, says there is nothing special about Atiku visiting US.

Onuesoke, who spoke to newsmen in Sokoto, when the Turaki of Adamawa launched his campaign, argued that he was yet to be convinced how Atiku’s obtaining US visa or visiting the country would better the lot of Nigerians by reducing poverty, improving security of lives and property, providing stable electricity, ensuring our roads are in good condition, educational institutions are what they supposed to be, and hospitals are equipped.

“Is travelling to the US an achievement? If Atiku staying in Nigeria would get Nigeria working again, he doesn’t need to travel. How does his travelling to the US add to our GDP, what job does it create for Nigerians or will it increase the value of the Naira to the dollar?”, he said.

Onuesoke, a former Delta State governorship aspirant, said what would have mattered to Nigerians is whether or not Atiku has looted public funds and if so, why has he not been arrested and prosecuted by former Presidents Obasanjo and Jonathan and now President Buhari?