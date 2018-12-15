Niger Delta Ministry to train, empower physically challenged persons – Usani

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, is to incorporate training and empowerment programmes for the physically challenged persons in the Niger Delta region.

Dr Usani Uguru Usani, disclosed this in Abuja while receiving presidents of the Great-Minds Foundation of People with Deformities in Niger Delta, Mr Emotoghen Azikiwei and Niger Delta Physically Challenged Forum, Mr Enai Shedrack.

He said including the physically challenged persons in the ministry’s activities, would enhance their self-reliance and development.

Represented by the Director, Community Development and Education in the ministry, Mrs Lauren Braide, Usani while playing host to Great-Minds Foundation of People with Deformities in the Niger Delta and Niger Delta Physically Challenged Forum, advised the groups to form a united front to press home their demands.

“The two groups must form a united front to press home your demands from the Federal Government and you should show accountability and integrity to the people you represent,” he advised.

The minister further promised to address all the issues raised by the groups, saying, “the plight of every Niger Delta person is very important to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affair.”

Earlier, Azikiwei said the group would submit a proposal for the ministry to support the group with walking aids which was estimated at N54 million.

Azikiwei also solicited the ministry’s support for the group to participate in celebrating the “World Disability Day” every year.

Also, the President, Shedrack called for an affirmative action for welfare of the physically challenged in the Niger Delta region.

He alleged that he ministry had captured a lot of able-bodied men and women in its empowerment programmes, but has neglected the physically challenged persons.(NAN)