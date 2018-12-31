Breaking News
Translate

New Year: SDP calls for credible polls

On 8:17 pmIn News by Idowu BankoleComments
The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party ( SDP), Chief Olu Falae, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure free, fair and credible election in the country in the first quarter of the year 2019.
Social Democratic Party Chairman, Chief Olu Falae( m) displaying the party symbol while the National Secretary, Dr. Sadiq Abubakar (2nd right); Third Republic Senator, Ebenezer Ikeyina (2-r); Party Leader, Chief Supo Sonibare (l) and the National Women Leader, Maggie Batubo watching during the public presentation of the SDP party symbol, manifesto, constitution and flag at the party headquarters, Durumi, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida.
Falae made the call in a new year message  issued by the  party’s National Publicity Secretary/Director of Media and Publicity of the presidential campaign team, Alhaji Alfa Mohammed, on Monday in Abuja. 
 
He stressed the need for the Federal Government to consider the security and unity of the nation’s ethnic nationalities a priority.
Falae condemned the killing of  Nigerian soldiers fighting insurgency in the North-East.
“As a party, we are saddened that our soldiers like our civilians compatriots are being decimated by what some people tagged rag tag Boko Haram insurgents and herdsmen,” he said.
According to him, the party looks forward to a quick end of such incidents.
He called on the citizens to intensify prayers to God to guide those in power and imbue  them with the capacity and wisdom to tackle the nation’s challenges.
The SDP National Chairman expressed optimism that the new year would usher in the fulfilment of the aspirations of Nigerians.
He also urged them to cast their votes for the right presidential candidate during the election.(NAN)


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.