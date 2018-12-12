NDDC urges US to support peace efforts in Niger Delta

Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has appealed to the United States government to support programmes that would enhance peace and security in the Niger Delta to facilitate sustainable development in the oil-rich region.

NDDC Managing Director, Mr. Nsima Ekere, made the appeal when a delegation from the United States Consulate in Lagos, led by the US Consul-General, Mr. John Bray, paid him a courtesy visit at NDDC’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He said: “It is noteworthy that you are coming at the onset of our political season. We expect some assistance from the US.

“We have specific concerns in the Niger Delta, especially during an election, principally in the area of security.”

In his remarks, Mr. Bray said the US government was committed to ensuring credible elections in Nigeria.

The US envoy said it was important to keep an eye on development programmes in the Niger Delta region as the country heads for general election.

He added: “As part of that, we are visiting key political institutions and figures. We are trying to work out ways our government can engage with Nigerians, candidates, INEC and security agencies as we go into the elections.”