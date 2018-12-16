National Sports Festival: Obaseki visits Edo contingent, as sports fiesta ends in Abuja

…commends16-year-old medalist with 3 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has visited athletes representing the state in Abuja, as the curtain closes on the 2018 National Sports Festival.

During the visit, the governor commended 16-year-old maestro, Master Leon Osayi Owie, who represented the state and won 11 medals.

Obaseki, who was accompanied by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, commended the state’s contingent’s performance at the festival.

Edo state, as at the time of filing this report, the state is third on the medal table with a 138-medal haul, behind Delta and Rivers states.

The medals include 47 gold, 40 silver and 51 bronze, with Owie as the highest Edo State medalist with 3 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze.

Obaseki said Owie shows a great deal of promise that will be nurtured by the repositioned Sports Commission in the state, noting, “We used to be renowned for our sporting prowess, but lost touch along the way. It is great to make this comeback, and it is delightful that the young ones are the ones at the heart of this renaissance.”