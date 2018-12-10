Man, 49, docked over alleged assault, iPhone X theft

A 49-year-old man, Chidi Magnus, on Monday appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly assaulting a man and stealing Apple iphone X valued at N550,000.

The accused, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of unlawful assault and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Sept. 2, at Ajoke Salako str., in Gbagada area of Lagos.

Olaluwoye said that the accused had stopped the complainant, Mr Bimbo Ayamgbayi, on his way to his shop and demanded for all valuables on him.

She said that in the process of trying to collect all the items from the complainant, Magnus had given him a fist blow on his face, to prevent him from struggling, which rendered Ayamgbayi unconscious.

Olaluwoye said the accused had also made away with Ayamgbayi’s gold necklace valued at N1.2 million, his Bluetooth device valued at N45,000, the pairs of shoe he was wearing valued at N85,000 and cash of N70,000.

“My Lord, Ayamgbayi was struggling with the accused when he gave him a fist blow that landed him on the ground, unconscious.

“It was passers-by that witnessed the whole confrontation that helped revive him and then called the attention of the police,’’ she said.

The offences contravened Sections 171 and 287 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised) which prescribes three-year jail term each for the offences.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Oluwatoyin Oghere, in her ruling, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oghere said that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 20 for trial. (NAN)