Liebherr mobile harbour cranes at varanasi

Liebherr mobile harbour cranes are working on the first Indian inland waterway terminal in Varanasi.

Varanasi is located in northern India, 780 km east of the Indian capital Delhi, predominantly on the left bank of the Ganga, India’s largest river.

Last month, the first of four multi-modal terminals being constructed on the river Ganga was officially inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The port is part of the World Bank-aided Jal Marg Vikas project of the Inland Waterways Authority of India. Three other terminals are under construction at Sahibganj, Haldia and Gazipur. The project will enable commercial navigation of vessels with capacity of 1500-2,000 DWT on the river Ganga.

At the opening, the prime minister also welcomed India’s first container vessel, MV Rabindranath Tagore, that has sailed from Kolkata carrying cargo to Varanasi.

Vessels arriving at Varanasi via the river Ganga will be loaded and unloaded by two Liebherr LHM 180 mobile harbour cranes.

The cranes were initially sold to Afcons Infrastructure Limited, part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and one of the top infrastructure development companies in India, with a presence in various parts of the world.

Both Liebherr mobile harbour cranes are running with a 390 kW Liebherr diesel engine and provide a maximum lifting capacity of 64 T in four-rope configuration.