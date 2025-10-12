FG, ICTSI management in talks, commits to strengthening port operations, investment

By Godwin Oritse

THE International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)ICTSI has opened talks with the Federal Government, through Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, to explore investment opportunities and enhance efficiency across Nigeria’s ports.



At the meeting, the ICTSI’s delegation led Hon. Farouk Aliyu pledged the group’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the Federal Government in driving operational efficiency, investment, and sustainability within Nigeria’s port ecosystem.

Discussions centered on the current state of operations at OMT and potential strategies to expand capacity, streamline logistics processes, and align port operations with the Ministry’s blue economy roadmap.



Oyetola, while acknowledging ICTSI’s significant role in boosting Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure, assured that the Ministry remains committed to sustaining a policy environment that promotes innovation, competitiveness, and private sector-driven growth.



“Our goal is to make Nigeria’s ports globally competitive by ensuring efficiency, transparency, and sustainability,” the Minister stated. “We will continue to work with credible private investors like ICTSI to unlock the immense potential of our blue economy and position Nigeria as a major maritime hub in Africa.”



Since commencing operations in 2021, ICTSI’s Onne Multipurpose Terminal has played a transformative role in boosting cargo throughput and reducing vessel turnaround time at the Onne Port Complex in Rivers State.



The terminal, designed to handle a diverse range of cargo — including containers, break bulk, project and heavy-lift, and Roll-On/Roll-olOff cargo, features a 1,000-metre heavy-lift quay, 45 hectares of yard area, modern warehousing, and four new Gottwald mobile harbour cranes, among other state-of-the-art equipment.



In June 2025, OMT made history when it received the Kota Oasis, a Singaporean-flagged, LNG-powered container ship, the first of its kind to berth in West Africa. The vessel’s arrival, operated by Pacific International Lines (PIL), marked a milestone in the region’s shift toward environmentally sustainable shipping and underscored OMT’s commitment to green port operations.



Beyond its operational achievements, OMT has demonstrated strong corporate social responsibility (CSR) leadership in its host communities, particularly in Ogu and surrounding areas. The company has executed several community-focused initiatives, including a Safe Water Scheme, youth empowerment programmes, and vocational training projects aimed at promoting local development and social inclusion.



As one of Nigeria’s key logistics and cargo-handling hubs, Onne Multipurpose Terminal continues to strengthen its position as a vital gateway for maritime trade and logistics in West Africa. Through strategic partnerships, technological advancement, and community engagement, OMT remains a driving force in supporting Nigeria’s maritime economy and fostering sustainable growth.