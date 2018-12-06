Lagos APC Crisis: Ambode’s commissioner resigns, joins PDP

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

ANGERED by the refusal of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to give Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State a second term, his Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Wale Oluwo, yesterday, resigned.

Oluwo, Vanguard gathered, has also joined the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to ensure the party wins the 2019 governorship election in the state.

The Commissioner, an indigene of Epe, in a letter dated December 3rd, and presented to Ambode at the weekly Executive Council, stressed that the decision was his inability to understand the party’s stance on justice and fairness.

The letter reads in part: “A few hours ago, I submitted to the Governor my letter of resignation of my appointment as the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources. Consequently as a registered member of the all Progressives Congress, I have deemed it necessary to formally notify you of my intention to reconsider my membership status.”

“My decision to resign is not unconnected with the events of the last few weeks, which have created a heavy moral burden for me.”

