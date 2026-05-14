Mimiko joins APC, backs Tinubu’s reforms

By Dayo Johnson

Former Ondo State Governor Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has officially joined the All Progressives Congress, citing support for President Bola Tinubu’s reforms across key sectors.

Mimiko registered at Ward 7, Ondo West Local Government Area Secretariat in Ondo City.

He was received by ward and local government executives, state APC Chairman Babatunde Kolawole, and party members from Ondo City. Also present were APC leaders from Ondo East and West LGAs.

The former governor had resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party over a month ago after months of inactivity.

In his resignation letter, he said he wanted to clear speculation about his status, stating, “Having been somewhat distanced from party activities, I am putting it on record that I am no longer a member of the PDP.”

Speaking at his defection, Mimiko said, “There are a lot of good things being done by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government, and though much more will still have to be done.”

“I am coming in to lend my support to ongoing efforts to keep Nigeria on the path of peace, progress and genuine development,” he said.

He praised the NELFUND initiative for democratizing access to education and commended efforts to decentralise policing, noting his long-standing support for state police.

Many of Mimiko’s close associates had joined the APC before the last governorship election, while he remained in the PDP until his resignation.

Welcoming him on behalf of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and other party leaders, Kolawole described Mimiko as “a progressive in all ramifications” with a record in health, education, and infrastructure.

“Mimiko is a progressive all through and his coming into the APC is like a homecoming,” Kolawole said.

Former House of Representatives member Hon. Joseph Akinlaja said Mimiko’s defection completes the movement of his political structure into the APC.

Akinlaja said, “Before now, some of us had moved into the APC mostly with his consent, but now feel fully satisfied that he has finally joined us so that we can all contribute to the landslide electoral success of President Tinubu and all the party’s candidates,” Akinlaja said.

The ceremony was attended by Speaker Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, Commissioner for Infrastructure Hon. Olawoye Ayorinde, Commissioner for Regional Integration Hon. Wale Akinlosotu, former SSG Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti, Senator Gbenga Ogunniya, Hon. Abiola Makinde, and other party leaders.