Lack of scanning machine affects activities in the Port – NAGAFF

By Oko Ebuka

THE President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, NAGAFF, Chief Increase Uche, has cried out over the lack of scanning machine in Nigerian ports.

Uche, who made this known during the association’s founder’s day celebration at Apapa recently, raised alarm over the scanning machine challenges bedevilling the freight forwarding activities in the maritime industry.

He stated: “One of the biggest challenges we are facing today, is the absence of scanning machines in the freight forwarding business”.

NIMASA ‘ ll partner AMANO togrow maritime sector – Peterside

But he also praised the founder of NAGAFF, Dr. Aniebonam Boniface, for his immense effort in making the organization a pivotal part of the maritime business.

He promised to work diligently in uplifting the maritime industry through freight forwarding for the economic growth of the country.

The NAGAFF founder’s day celebration was an event organized to commemorate with the founder as the association turned 19 years of her existence in the maritime industry.