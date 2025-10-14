ICPC charges freight forwarders on ethical practices

…lets join hands to rid corruption from ports – Aniebonam

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The freight forwarding community plays a critical role in our nation’s economy, facilitating international trade and ensuring revenue generation. It is, therefore, imperative that transparency and ethical practices remain at the heart of your operations, said Commissioner, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC Lagos State Office, Chukwurah Alexander

He spoke at a one-day Public Enlightenment and Awareness Workshop organized by National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, NAGAFF in collaboration with the ICPC aimed at building the capacity of members of the Freight Anti-Corruption Vanguards of Freight Forwarders of Nigeria, FAVFFN.

Alexander said that the fight against corruption is not for government alone; it requires the active participation of every citizen.

His words: “This engagement underscores our collective commitment to strengthening ethical values, integrity, and accountability in the maritime and logistics sector. The freight forwarding community plays a critical role in our nation’s economy, facilitating international trade and ensuring revenue generation. It is, therefore, imperative that transparency and ethical practices remain at the heart of your operations.

“The ICPC will continue to uphold its threefold mandate of Enforcement, Prevention, and Public Enlightenment, while fostering collaborations that promote transparency and good governance.

“Today’s workshop, featuring three thought-provoking lectures, Overview of the ICPC Act, Preliminary Investigation and Report Writing, and The Role of Citizens in the Fight Against Corruption, is designed to deepen understanding of the Commission’s mandate, build capacity for integrity-based operations, and empower participants to become active partners in the anti-corruption crusade.

“Corruption has eaten deep into the fabrics of the larger society, the seeming apathy and indifference behavior of the citizenry is responsible for this position. Until every Nigerian take this fight against corruption we may never get there. Nigeria is in crisis and the anti craft crusade would not be complete without the entirety of citizen taking up the fight

“We need more public aggressive engagement; people should begin to ask leaders to be accountable for their deeds. All hands must be on deck.

Also, Founder of NAGAFF, Dr. Boniface, urged freight forwards to support agencies of government such as the ICPC to get rid of corruption from the ports.

Aniebonam said corruption

“Corruption is a serious problem in this country. My concern about the corruption act and its enforcement is that nobody is being held responsible, that is why fighting corruption is difficult.

If we must fight corruption, the National Assembly should look into the giver and taker being culpable, somebody must be held responsible, else, nobody is at fault.

Earlier, National Coordinator of FAVFFN, Increase Uche, Corruption in the freight sector has continued to evolve taking on new dimensions, causing massive revenue losses, and impeding our nation’s economic growth and development.

Uche said: “We cannot ignore the fact that trade malpractices have escalated in recent times, citing disruptions witnessed during the introduction of the B’Odogwu regime in the Nigeria Customs Service.

“Sadly, many of these challenges were rooted in dishonesty, lack of transparency, and the deliberate circumvention of import guidelines and clearance procedures. Virtually no economic operator at the ports can be completely exonerated from this web of complexity.”