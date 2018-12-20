Kwara APC Judgment: No cause for alarm – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says “there is no cause for alarm’’ over the recent decision of Ilorin High Court, recognising the Executive Committee of the Ishola Balogun-Fulani led Kwara All Progressives Congress (APC).

The minister who gave the assurance at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja said the court decision “is a temporary setback’’.

“It is just another bump on our way to dismantling the Saraki political dynasty that has held Kwara State by the jugular.

“We will definitely appeal the ruling and we are very optimistic that the judgement will be overturned on appeal.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to our teeming members and supporters

in Kwara not to be discouraged by the ruling,’’ Mohammed said.

The court had on Wednesday recognised the executive committee of the Ishola Balogun-Fulani led All Progressives Congress, as the authentic executive of the party in the state.

Delivering judgment, Justice T.S. Umar, held that the purported dissolution of the executive committee of the APC led by Balogun-Fulani was illegal, null and void.

The News Agency of Nigeria, reports that Balogun-Fulani and Christopher Ayeni had instituted a suit against the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the APC.

Other defendants to the suit are the APC National Working Committee, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the other factional party chairman, Bashir Bolarinwa. (NAN)