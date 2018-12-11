Itsekiri in Us give scholarship to students

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Ugbajo Itsekiri has given scholarship to students of Itsekiri origin in higher institutions across the country.

President of the USA Itsekiri body, Mr. Kingsley Onuwaje, at the event in Warri, Delta State, enjoined the 14 beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity, adding that they were free just like older beneficiaries to re-apply with their results yearly for the scholarship.

We will deploy our services to Nigerians, foreigners — Ombudsman

He said it was one way the Itsekiri body based in the United States of America could contribute meaningfully to the development of Itsekiri nation back home, noting that each beneficiary got $500.

He also called on all Itsekri sons and daughters in various tertiary institutions in the country to track Ugbajo Itsekiri websiste regularly for updates on the scholarship scheme and when to apply.

According to him, “we give scholarship to Itsekiri students back home to get more Itsekiri into positions of relevance at the end of the day. There is no favouratism.”

Vice President of the group, Mrs Rebecca Isah, noted that beneficiaries were to furnish the body annually with their results to continue to enjoy the scholarship for the mandatory duration of their programme.

Hoodlums wearing PDP Atikulated T-shirts disrupt TraderMoni scheme in Ilorin

Mr Amorighoye Mene and Dr Okorodudu Mejuya in their separate comments lauded the noble initiative of Ugbajo Itsekiri, USA, saying beneficiaries and their parents should be grateful to the body.

Amorighoye said the scheme was aimed at changing the educational narrative of the Itsekiri nation to make it continue to occupy choice of place in the educational status of the state.

Chief Eugene Ikomi who was Chairman at the event hailed the group for its contribution to development of Itsekiri nation.

He said he was so impressed with their education support scheme and medical outreach for Itsekiri back home. “Itsekiri nation is proud of Ugbajo Itsekiri, USA. You are doing great to lift the Itsekiri nation to greater height,” he said.

FoodCo empowers Staff with Scholarship Scheme

High point of the event was award of the money to the beneficiaries with a charge on them to ensure they excelled academically in school.