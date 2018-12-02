It’s The Festive Season

By Janet Adetu

Wow! December fever has come. A big shout out to my darling son whose birthday is today. Happy birthday my dear Son Oluwaseun. This festive season fever just arrived, we can already see and feel the impact. We are witnessing the long traffic queues with no known reason for its cause, Christmas shopping has started in earnest. Hamper orders and Christmas cards are racing for time. This weekend lots of people will strt to the festive décor early as a number of Christmas trees will be set up, festive lights are now in many places and of course shop windows will leverage on window marketing to attract you and I to come in.

It is the season where you are clamming to look for outfits to wear to the numerous year end dinners, uncountable weddings, birthday celebrations you name it. Surely you are likely going to experience clashes in dates, so there will be a need to juggle your time well to accommodate those important invites to you.

As all this is going on for some businesses this is a very hectic season probably the best time of the year where sales tend to skyrocket due to bulk purchases. For Corporate Nigeria this is a period where they begin to wind down and close shop for the year in readiness for a new business year.

The festive season can be quite cumbersome and packed especially in our terrain. Even in the less intense environs the thought of gift buying, hamper distributions and card giving also increases tension, blood pressure and generally stress levels. Since this is a highly routine period of the year and a lot can be predicted now is the time to prepare for the festive season if you have not done so already.

Strategies to consider during the ‘Festive Season’

Your Health

Let me start by saying that above all others your health is the first thing to look out for as the festive season approaches. Research has said that blood pressure tends to rise astronomically around the festive period. People are committed to spending more, suddenly there is a burning need for resources. There is also a huge tendency to eat so much more at festive events, they do less exercise or non at all and the impact is felt in no time. Generally this is the time to pace yourself, drink lots of water and do not overdo your personal capacity.

Plan December Well

This is a very fast month, as there will be so many activities going on everywhere. It is naturally a time of jubilations, celebrations and appreciations. In the midst of it all, you must still endeavor to plan the month well. It calls for intensifying efforts to sell off old stock, offer festive season discounts and bargains, introduce something new in the market. Organize office activities that align with the season, round up outstandings and close for the year. It is all about setting good goals for the future.

Close Your Books

This is to the time to ensure that your accounting books are up to date, all statutory government payments are catered for and debtors are settled. Take stock where necessary, account for new introductions. If you need the services of a professional book keeper or accountant, especially for tax purposes it is a good idea to solicit for such expert services.

Have a Strategy Session

A number of company’s like to hold there year end retreat during this season, it is a very good way for employees to open up and share what worked for them, what did not and the way forward. Strategy sessions set the tone for the new business year where new ideas are kicked off to hopefully prepare for a better year ahead. The retreat or strategy session provides a platform for bonding in teams and among themselves. It is also a platform for hard truths and serious decision making.

Appreciate & Scold Staff

This is yet again a good time to do staff appraisals, by assessing year round performance. Not all is bright as it is also a good opportunity to table all concerns, identify any lack in productivity and identify the implications of poor performance. The decision to reward is also captured here and the fate of staff members is announced regarding promotion, salary increment or withdrawal of services. You must be diplomatic, intentional and unbiased here.

Create a Festive Atmosphere

The season is already here, you will be receiving cards and gifts too. I would say create that environment where possible and affordable. If you can this is the time to appreciate customers and clients by giving festive season cards, gift giving and more. Add a touch of décor to your surroundings to lighten up the mood, boost moral and motivate people to perform.

Celebrate and have fun

Finally this is the time against all odds to celebrate the good, re-strategize the not so good, and innovate for the better. Let your hair down, unwind from all the stress, socialize when you go out, network as best you can and endeavor to entertain where you can too.

Have a fabulous Christmas festive celebration season!

