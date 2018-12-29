Italy’s Paris completes Bormio double with Super-G win

Italy’s Dominik Paris snatched victory in the men’s World Cup Super-G on Saturday in Bormio to follow his downhill success on home snow just 24 hours earlier.

The 29-year-old clocked 1min 29.95sec down the icy Stelvio piste in the Italian Alps to edge Austria’s Matthias Mayer by just 0.01sec with Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde third at 0.46sec.

It was Paris’ 11th World Cup win — nine downhill and two Super-G — and 26th podium finish, including two third-place finishes at Lake Louise in the downhill and the Super-G in Beaver Creek this season.

Paris’ only previous Super-G win was in Kitzbuehel, Austria in January 2015. He won the downhill in Bormio for a third time on Friday to add to his successes in 2012 and 2017.