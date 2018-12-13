I won’t rush action on PIB – Buhari

…says he’s ready to fight oil sabotage in N’Delta

…as NUPENG bestows on President Grand Comrade

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja said that reforming the Petroleum Industry was necessary to unlock numerous untapped potentials for the nation and that he will not be in a rush to carry out reforms.

President Buhari said that reforms in the industry must be well thought out and must have the best interest of Nigeria and Nigerians as its core objective.



He also declared that his administration was prepared to respond to any acts of hostility and sabotage of the nation’s oil assets in the Niger Delta region.

President Buhari was responding to one of the demands made by the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, leadership after receiving the award of Grand Comrade of the Productive Workers of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Union, presented by its National President, Comrade Williams Akporegha.

Maintaining that reforming the Petroleum Industry was necessary to unlock numerous untapped potentials for the nation, he assured that whatever reforms taking place in the sector must be for the overall interest of the country.

He said, “Such reforms cannot and must not be rushed, if we must get it right. We are still suffering from the effects of many legacy policies that were rushed and passed without fully appreciating the consequences the provisions embedded in them.

“Whatever decision we take now will impact either negatively or positively on generations to come. The Petroleum Industry Bill was conceived to ensure Nigeria’s future generations are positively impacted by its oil wealth it was never about shod term gains.

“I want to assure you that dialogue on the Petroleum industry Bill is still on-going. At the end, we will have a bill that the nation will be proud of.”

On security in the Niger Delta, he said, “I am sure you will all agree that pipeline vandalism has declined. We have, and will continue to promote peaceful engagement with the communities while at the same time maintain our readiness to respond to any hostile acts of sabotage.”

The President commended the union for their support to government which he said has contributed to the continued uninterrupted supply of products to consumers across the country in the last three years.

Buhari who urged the oil sector trade body to continue on its patriotic path assured of his government support to the course of Nigerian workers at all times.

Also responding on the demand of the union to fix the nation’s refineries, President Buhari said the Public Private Partnership approach adopted to rehabilitate our existing refineries has taken longer than expected.

He said, “However, I am aware that the NNPC has concluded the process for selecting the private sector partners that will rehabilitate the refineries. I am informed that they are working out finances and hopefully, work will commence soon.”

He said government will also support innovative ideas that will bring new refineries investments into the country.

Buhari said, “As one of the architects of the Nigeria Contents Monitoring and Development Act, l am sure NUPENG members appreciate that a key principle of this act is the indigenization of certain processes and production functions. Indigenization means local value addition leveraging local resources where possible.

“The Act specified minimum local content requirements, including manpower, for all projects and contracts in the oil and gas industry. The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board is fully empowered to ensure compliance. l will direct the Hon. Minister of State Petroleum Resources to review the issues you have raised and take appropriate action to ensure compliance with the Act by operators in the industry.

In his address before conferring the award on the President, Akporegha, whose leadership was inaugurated last April, commended Buhari for his unparalleled strides in checking corruption, bridging the gap between the rich and poor through Trader-Moni and school feeding, as well as in infrastructural projects like roads, which NUPENG members are now enjoying.

But he noted that the non passage of the PIB has posed a problem to the petroleum sector, adding that there was the need for government to check continued importation of petroleum products, as refineries have not been working, thus leading to redundancy of NUPENG members while the nation suffers foreign capital flight.

He said, “You administration’s practical steps in bridging the wide gap between the rich and the poor in the country through various initiatives such as Trade Moni, support for farmers, embargoes on luxury/ostentatious goods, TSA, school feeding etc have gone a long way in alleviating poverty in the country.”

The NUPENG also lamented the non-implementation of Buhari’s Executive Order on local content and employment of Nigerians in the oil sector as multinational firms are still not appropriately employing Nigerian graduates.

The delegation further appealed to the President to direct security agencies to intensify surveillance and protection of oil pipelines and other infrastructure, and concluded by wishing Buhari victory in 2019.

“In recognition of your unparallel commitment and devotion to a new Nigeria that adequately protects and provides for the citizenry and earns global respect and recognition, the entire rank and file members of the Union confer on you as part of NUPENG 40th Anniversary celebration, the award of Grand Comrade of the Productive Workers of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry,” Akporegha stressed.

The event which held inside the council chambers of the presidential villa was witnessed by the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu; Minister of the Interior, Abdurahman Danbazzau; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari among others.