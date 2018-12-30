Happy New Year!

Wishing all our esteemed readers a prosperous New Year!

It’s time to reflect, we are about to usher in the New Year 2019, how prepared are you?

Sounds like an easy question that requires an easy answer. Are you prepared simply “Yes” or “No.” There is no room for “Sort of “answers as this requires having a positive mental attitude moving forward. A lot has gone on in the past year, for some people businesses went very well, for many business did not go so well as they hoped, and for others things possibly went downhill. Once again through it all it still calls for being thankful and grateful.

I ask are you prepared just to give you some perspective into how to approach the New Year with some confidence, inspiration, ideas, a sense of calmness other than confusion. It is so easy to go back to work or business and continue as usual and follow the same routine with no change or no foresight into the future. This is not a leader’s attitude to life and the consequences are big, it can surely set you back. For progress, the next level and self-fulfillment it requires planning, thinking out of the box, doing normal things differently and walking into the next phase with the right frame of mind.

2018 has been tough, rough for us —Nigerian families

As the new Year fast approaches I am once again wishing all our esteem readers a prosperous 2019 ahead, a better brighter and bigger future. My thoughts on paper have now been reflected into a pack of note cards where I have some of my inspirational quotes. I use them to reflect on each day as I embark on challenging myself each day. Take a look at some of my personal strategies to prepare for the New Year.

PREPARING FOR 2019

Declutter

Before you do anything now is the time to sit down take a break with a pen and notepad and a cup of tea or coffee. First make a list of those things you want to declutter in your life. Declutter all those excesses in your home that are creating extra baggage, extra rubbish, extra unwanted load. By this I mean your living space, your bedroom, your wardrobe, your kitchen and other areas at home you think could do with cleaning out, tidying up and revamping. It may even be something you might have set your mind on for a while, but have not created that time. STOP the procrastination, intentionally set out to do a complete clean out. Declutter does not stop at home; declutter your office, your personal desk, your official cupboard, drawers. Don’t forget your car and all your personal effects start the New Year on a clean slate.

Goal Set

This cannot be over emphasized, as you are thinking about them start writing them down, that is your personal goals. Join me in January to kick start the New Year I encourage you to start our monthly challenge exercise, get our 4P’s journal to track your progress, make your goals life goals all about your future progress and the way forward. Are you ready for the community as we take hold of the future?

Resolution Set

Do you have any resolutions for the New Year, those that you sure you will follow through. A bit like setting goals for yourself but it may also mean you are identifying those things you don’t want to continue any more or those things you will purposely accomplish in the New Year regardless of how long. I will point out though that this time promise yourself to take it longer than the first quarter of the year. Do not be side tracked or discouraged, keep it alive by being positive about your attitude and actions. New Year resolutions are common but have the tendency to be abandoned along the way. Try not to have many just a few that you will accomplish.

To Do List

This to do list should be a practice that if you are doing keep doing, if you have not started your day with it begin this New Year. Start your year with a few to do items that are general and very important and kick start your month week by week, day by day, with you simple committed to-do list. Make life simple, just put your top five (5) actions for the day to start your list, place a star on the top three (3) then get set to go. Don’t forget to tick off as you accomplish those daily tasks. Reward yourself as you reflect at the end of the day. You may review and reminisce your to do list as you are able to cope with your time management per day.

Learn, Unlearn, Re-learn

To feel satisfied that you are truly prepared for 2019 take a little time out to boost you knowledge base, educating yourself is the best way to keep up with the constantly changing times. The digital space is here to stay so tap into it right away. You don’t need to go too far to learn new things, just look at everything around you, books, magazines, newspaper, online courses, webinars, coaching calls and lots more. It is more important to drop all the bad habits you have picked up in life. This requires you to unlearn things you know are not right but have taking to be the norm. Correct your poor manners, re-correct your attitude, take that paradigm shift to be refined and transformed. Cut out rudeness, inconsideration and unkindness. Go back and relearn everything that is good that can make that big difference in your life.

Take a break re-learn interpersonal skills that will open the doors of success for you.

Let me say that you should take advantage our free lunch and learn corporate sessions for you and your employees to make that required difference. We continue to promote peak performance in people.

Look forward to the New Year. Compliments of the season!