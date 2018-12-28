Harmattan: Health expert recommends 100% fruit juice

By Moses Nosike

A health and wellness advocate, Dr. Bisi Abiola has urged Nigerians to embrace consumption of 100% fruit juice in order to reduce dehydration in this harmattan season.

Abiola, during the December edition of Chivita -sponsored health and wellness dialogue, also warned against indulging in excess sugar consumption during the yuletide. She advised individuals to take pure fruit juice instead, as it is healthy and highly nutritious.

According to the health and fitness expert, the dustiness and coarseness that is associated with harmattan in most parts of the country, calls for increased intake of pure fruit juice as an essential survival strategy for both adults and children.

She noted that quite often, we talk about celebration without considering the fact that you can only have fun when you are healthy. What is your nutritional objective as Christmas and the New Year approaches? Of course, this is a season of indulgence, but as a health-conscious individual, you must select your meals and drinks with your overall nutritional goal in mind. And I think pure fruit juice is definitely the way to go.”

Abiola also urged individuals to adopt a healthy lifestyle to help reduce the risks of cardiovascular diseases such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity and heart diseases. She said that balancing one’s diet with pure fruit juice consumption could reduce the severity in the case of individuals who are suffering from such challenges.

“The available evidence relating to 100% fruit juice consumption indicates modest benefits for blood pressure, while there is also an emerging trend revealing inverse associations between 100% fruit juice consumption and risk of stroke. Overall, this suggests that 100% fruit juice is an appropriate choice of beverage for a heart healthy diet,” she stressed.

Abiola said that orange juice contains both vitamin C and flavonoids, which are powerful antioxidants, and that drinking could “neutralise the inflammatory stress generated by the unhealthy meal and help prevent blood vessel damage.”

She continued: “One eight-ounce glass of orange juice gives you at least 100% of the recommended daily value for vitamin C. Vitamin C is an important antioxidant. It can help to neutralise free radicals formed as part of the body’s natural oxidation processes.