10 foods that boost your immune system better than supplements

Ginger and garlic

While supplements can help fill nutritional gaps, nature often delivers immune-boosting benefits in a more effective and absorbable form.

From fruits and vegetables to spices and fermented foods, these everyday items provide the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants your body needs to fight infections and stay resilient.

1. Citrus Fruits

Oranges, lemons, grapefruits and tangerines are packed with vitamin C, which helps stimulate the production of white blood cells. Regular intake strengthens the body’s ability to fight colds and infections.

2. Garlic

Garlic contains compounds like allicin that have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps the immune system respond faster to invading viruses and bacteria.

3. Ginger

Known for its warming effect, ginger reduces inflammation and supports the immune response. It is especially effective in soothing sore throats and reducing oxidative stress.

4. Yoghurt

Live cultures in yoghurt promote healthy gut bacteria, which play a major role in immune defence. A balanced gut helps the body identify and fight harmful pathogens more efficiently.

5. Spinach

Spinach is rich in vitamin C, beta-carotene, and antioxidants that support immune cell function. Light cooking helps release more of its nutrients without destroying them.

Spinach

6. Honey

Raw honey has natural antibacterial properties and helps soothe the respiratory system. It also provides antioxidants that support overall immune health.

7. Turmeric

This golden spice contains curcumin, a compound known for its powerful anti-inflammatory and immune-modulating effects. It supports the body’s natural defence mechanisms.

8. Almonds

Almonds are a great source of vitamin E, which protects immune cells from damage. Just a small handful a day can contribute to stronger immune function.

9. Green Tea

Green tea contains flavonoids and antioxidants that enhance immune response. It also helps the body stay hydrated, which is essential for immune efficiency.

10. Sweet Potatoes

Rich in beta-carotene, sweet potatoes help maintain healthy skin — the body’s first line of defence against infections — while supporting immune cell production.

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