Gunmen allegedly hijack bus loaded with passengers in Rivers

PORT HARCOUR – Unidentified gunmen have reportedly hijacked a bus loaded with 18 passengers in Rivers State.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 7a.m on Evekwu area of the East-West road, Emohua Local Government Area of the state.



It was gathered that the bus was travelling from Ahoada area to Port Harcourt axis before the armed men struck.

It was also learned that the bus which was returning to Port Harcourt with the 18 passengers on board was diverted into the bush on gunpoint.

A source, who related the development to Vanguard, Precious Awuse, disclosed that commuters on the road were stranded for over 40 minutes before security operates arrived the scene.

Awuse said the armed criminals also attacked the car he (Awuse) was travelling on and vandalized it after hijacking the other.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP. Nnamdi Omoni, at press time said he has not been briefed on the development.