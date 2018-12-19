Gunmen kill policeman, snatch riffle

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—A Policeman was allegedly shot dead yesterday around Jeffia estate area of PTI road, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State with his rifle snatched by his assailants.

An eyewitness said the gunmen were driving in a Toyota Corolla vehicle when they ran into the Policeman before opening fire on him.

They immediately went for his rifle when he slumped.

The source said: “The armed robbers drove through the Jefia Estate from Uti Road to link PTI Road because of the gridlock at DSC Roundabout, which is caused by the speed bumps when they fired at the MOPOL man on guard.

“The officer was with his service rifle when the hoodlums shot him on his chest and one of the robbers rushed to collect it and zoomed off. He died almost immediately at the spot.”

Meanwhile a Police officer who did not want his name in print confirmed the incident, saying security operatives were on the trail of the hoodlums.