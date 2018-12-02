GTB requests complaining customers to file confidential information

Sheriff Owokoniran

GTBank please what’s the matter? I used the ATM to buy airtime and till this moment no airtime but my account was debited.

GTBank responds

Hello Sheriff Owokoniran. Thank you for talking to us. We apologize for any inconveniences this must have caused. Kindly be informed that to enable us review the complaint, confidential information will be required which cannot be requested on this platform. Hence we urge you to send us an email at gtconnect@gtbank.com with your details to enable us assist you accordingly. Kindly use your social media handle (facebook name) as subject of the mail.

Akanni Bolatito

Gtb, please I am begging you to return my N3,000 my account. I have filled reversal form but nothing happened yet.

GTBank responds

Hello Akanni Bolatito, thank you for talking to us. We are sorry to hear this. Kindly be informed that to enable us review the complaint, confidential information will be required which can not be requested on this platform. Hence we urge you to send us an email at gtconnect@gtbank.com with your details to enable us assist you accordingly. Kindly use your social media handle (facebook name) as subject of the mail. Thank you.

Ibinabo Sokari

Please what are you guys doing? How can I apply for rearrangement of my Bank Verification Number (BVN) name in Ibadan, Akure and Abuja and still nothing is done about it? I can’t link my BVN to my National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) allowance account and since September 1 have been applying from one state to another thinking I’ll meet a reasonable customer care person to attend to me but it seems like they are all related.

GTBank

No response

Kunle Osunlana

Guarantee Trust bank, I no longer receive alert early unlike before.

GTBank responds

Hello Kunle Osunlana. Thank you for talking to us. We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences this must have caused. May we please know the last time you received SME alert also kindly confirm if you recently ported/swapped or retrieved your registered mobile number. We are here to help.

Gbemisola Damilola

Your bank does not alert me again whenever my account is being credited and concerning the loan you refuse to grant a loan which I need to start a business.

GTBank responds

Hello. Thank you for talking to us. Kindly send us a direct message to our inbox to enable us assist you appropriately. Thank you

Bruce Elvorah

GTB someone sent me money yesterday up till now I have not received alert.

GTBank responds

Hello Bruce Elvorah. Thank you for talking to us. Kindly send us a direct message with details on your complaint/inquiry to enable us assist/advise you appropriately.

Abdoolbaqee Umar

I tried *737# and its asking for token code. What is the meaning of this?

GTBank responds

Hello Abdoolbaqee Umar, thank you for chatting with us. May we know the exact type of transaction you are trying to perform? You can also dial *737*5# from your registered mobile number to create your 737 transaction PIN. Thank you