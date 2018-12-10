Breaking: Nigeria’s GDP grows by 1.81% in Q3 2018 – NBS

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, says the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 1.81% (year-on-year) in real terms in the third quarter of 2018. This was contained in IRS quarterly release made available on its website on Monday.

Infrastructure, agric, others relevant to boost economy — Econ Adviser

Compared to the third quarter of 2017 which recorded a growth of 1.17%, the NBS said there was an increase of 0.64% points in the month under review.

“The second quarter of 2018 had a growth rate of 1.50% showing a rise of 0.31% points. Quarter on quarter, real GDP growth was 9.05%.

“In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N33,368,049.14 million in nominal terms.

“This performance is higher when compared to the third quarter of 2017, which recorded a GDP aggregate of N29,377,674.03 million thus, presenting a positive year on year nominal growth rate of 13.58%.

“This growth rate is higher relative to growth recorded in the third quarter of 2017 by 2.88% points and higher than the proceeding quarter by 0.01% points with growth rates of 10.70% and 13.57% respectively.