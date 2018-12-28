Fulham join chase for Moses

Fulham is the latest club to be linked with out-of-favour Chelsea winger Victor Moses.

The former Liverpool and Stoke City star has been deemed surplus to requirements by Blues boss Maurizio Sarri.

It will be recalled that Moses was an integral part of Antonio Conte’s team during his stint at Stamford Bridge.

Moses, Gary Cahill and Danny Drinkwater are the three most high-profile players to have been frozen out by Sarri.

The former Nigeria international will be allowed to leave in the mid-season transfer window.

He has also been linked with Crystal Palace, Southampton and Burnley.