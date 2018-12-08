Friends who want a bit of what you’re having

As unbelievable as it sounds, Christmas is furiously knocking at the door! Which means it’s party time from now on – all manner of parties! So there we all were last weeks, planning what to do this Christmas if cash and opportunity permit, when we suddenly started reminiscing about Christmas past last year’s to be exact. We had a couple of young ladies with us and as a few of them looked decidedly bored by what we thought were rave parties we attended, we dared one or two to beat our parties. I still haven’t been to scrape my jaw off the floor by their escapades. Were they bagging? You judge!

Philo is in her early thirties and a quite successful accountant. She has her own practice and a few men to give her the good time she said she deserved. “Last Christmas”, she began, “Larry and I went to his boss’s annual birthday bash. Born on December 24, his boss always had an all-night eve’s party so guests could all usher in Christmas at the same time. As a result, a lot of the guests were expected to stay till the early hours. And his parties are always a riot! In no time at all, I’d mingled with a group of interesting men and I flirted outrageously with one of them. When I made my excuse to go to the bathroom, I wasn’t really surprised to hear a discreet knock on the door. `Philo, it’s me’, he whispered urgently. `Let me in’. That was how I found myself making mind blowing love in the spacious bathroom of our host! Some incredible minutes later, we rejoined the party and soon lost track of each other.

“As the night wore on, I became so tired I needed to rest. My date’s boss asked me to go and crash in one of the rooms. Unfortunately, the only bed that wasn’t occupied by couples had a guy on it, fast asleep. I was too tired and tipsy to care. I just crawled in next to him. I woke up a few hours later and started chatting to him.

“There was an undeniable attraction between us and, still in the party mood, we started kissing. Next thing I knew, I was having sex with my mysterious bedmate. In other words, I’d slept with two men in eight hours! When I found Larry, he was having breakfast with a handful of people and wanted to know if I slept well! I told him I certainly did, helped myself to some breakfast and we were soon on our way. But I couldn’t help wondering how I could get away with so much without him twigging in. Or did he score too?”

Julie told us she went to a Christmas party, separate from the one her steady did. “Kamal’s do was more of a stag night and I went to this party that a few of my friends were so excited about. It was there I ran into an old boyfriend. We’d parted amicably a few years back and a bit of the chemistry was still there. As the `Merry Christmas!’ chorus rented the air, we were making out like crazy. It was spontaneous sex, yet harmless. No strings. As I grinned from ear to ear, the friend I’d gone with told me I had a few love scratches around my neck. I was alarmed. Being very fair, there was no way I could hide them.

“I was glad when I got home and found my partner in bed and crawled in next to him – shouting an excited Merry Christmas!, I seduced him in the dark. I made sure we got pretty wild. The next morning, he assumed he’d been the one to put the marks on my neck. Phew!”, Adum said she remembered last Christmas because that was when she gave her pain-in-the-neck boyfriend the boot! “Lately, he’d been quite pompous about his promotion at the stuffy law firm he worked with. We’d arranged to spend Christmas day at my parent’s house – much to my annoyance, he left in the early evening, saying he had to go to work the next morning. On Boxing Day? he’d turned into a boring workaholic and barely spent any time with me any more.”

“Lately, my next door neighbors came for their annual Christmas visit with their son, on whom I’d had a huge teenage crush. We got chatting and headed back to my flat … where he made all my Christmas wishes come true. My boyfriend came by later that night, but I didn’t answer when he knocked. I broke up with him shortly after – and I’m still with my sexy Christmas surprise!”

The interesting thing about these young adventurers is they see their stories as the norm. Sex is no longer a husband topic – rather, they see it as a healthy pastime that should be indulged in whenever it takes their fancy. Juyin didn’t have quite a hair-racing experience as the others, but said it was the naughty side she enjoyed. “My boyfriend Joshua and I had to attend a stuffy Christmas party at his boss’s house. The guests were a bit older and I was ready to leave after an hour. Daniel, on the other hand was showing off and kept finding one more person to impress with his business rubbish.

“Worried I could be lumbered with these fuddy-duddies all night, I sneaked into the loo and slipped off my lack lace panties. While Joshua got carried away talking politics, I slipped them into his suit pocket. A short while later, he reached for his handkerchief, pulled out the panties and looked horribly embarrassed. He looked at me but I kept a straight face on. He soon got the message. If any of the guests noticed anything, they didn’t let on as we sneaked out of the party to have a more meaningful Christmas celebration!”.

For once, Ini, Lilian and us older ‘senior girls just clamped up. I mean, what could we say that would beat these lucky vinx’s adventures? I remembered last Christmas fleetingly and shifted uncomfortably. For once, I wish I too were swinging from the chandeliers – I mean, a bit of adventure wouldn’t hurt, would it! Merry Christmas if you can have it. With Sanusi virtually chasing all the money bags into exile, and millions of investors losing their nest-eggs in the investment sector, who knows what to expect? Remember what they say, that a fool and his money have been responsible for the best patties? Now thanks to the financial melt down these fools are a bit thin on the ground!