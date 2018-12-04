Freight Forwarders recommend PPP for scanners at entry points

By Godfrey Bivbere & Sharon Obiakor

FORMER National President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, NAGAFF, Eugene Nweke has called on the management of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, to enter into partnership with operators in the private sector to provide scanners for the ports and other entry points in the country.

Nweke noted that the nation’s ports cannot operate effectively without the use of scanners. He noted that Customs seems to be comfortable working without scanners.

In his words, “there is no way Customs can work successfully without the use of scanners at the ports and border stations.

“I asked myself a question, how much will it cost for Customs to go into partnership and install scanners successive to make their works or functions more effective, how much? Customs is getting seven per cent of their total earnings and they cannot go into partnership with private sector operators to make their works efficient and effective.”

He went further to say that there are some goods that their declarations should go for scanning and when it has been scanned and there are issues, it can then be sent back for 100 per cent examination.

He said this is the reason most importers never patronize the scanners.

In addition to this, he also said that because the Pre-Arrival Assessment Report, PAAR, has already been compromised anything you put down in your declaration just becomes a mere advisory document and those scanners in the ports are not working.

