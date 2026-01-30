Customs hands over seized arms, ammunition uncovered from imported vehicles to NCCSALW 

By Cynthia Alo

The Port and Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service on Friday handed over seized arms and ammunition to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), reaffirming its zero-tolerance stance against arms smuggling and unlawful trade.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Lagos, the Customs Area Controller, PTML Command, Comptroller Joe Anani, said the seizure is in line with the Service’s resolve to prevent prohibited items from breaching Nigeria’s borders, while ensuring legitimate trade thrives.

Anani disclosed that the handover was carried out with the approval of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, under whose leadership the seizures were made.

Items handed over included five pistols of different makes, one Crossman Pump Master rifle, 132 rounds of Remington live cartridges, 51 rounds of 9mm Luger ammunition, four 9mm magazines, 40 assorted 9mm and NIM FC 30-30 blank and hollow ammunition, as well as 118 empty 9mm shells.

According to him, the arms and ammunition were uncovered on 25 different occasions during the examination of imported vehicles between 2022 and 2025.

“These seizures are the result of collective diligence by officers of the command and sister agencies operating at the port. PTML remains a no-go area for unlawful trade under any guise,” Anani said.

He explained that most of the arms were concealed in various compartments of imported vehicles, noting that Customs officers often strip vehicles during examination, including removing seats and interior fittings, to detect concealed items.

The PTML boss added that investigations showed many of the vehicles originated from the United States, where access to small arms is less restricted in some states.

“With Nigeria’s strict gun control laws, we will not allow such items to slip through. Suspects linked to these seizures have been arrested and handed over to the appropriate authorities,” he stated.

Anani further noted that the command remains committed to implementing the Revised Kyoto Convention of the World Customs Organisation, balancing trade facilitation with effective border control.

He said the NCS Modernisation Project, including the deployment of the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), also known as B’Odogwu, had boosted productivity at the command, adding that scanners would soon be deployed at PTML to further enhance detection of concealments.

On revenue performance, Anani disclosed that the command generated N44.06 billion as of two days to the end of January 2026, surpassing the N40.49 billion collected in January 2025 by N3.56 billion, representing an 8.8 per cent increase.

Receiving the items, the South-West Zonal Coordinator of NCCSALW, retired CP Mustapha Abiodun Alamutu, commended the Customs Service for its vigilance and professionalism, describing the NCS as a key partner in the fight against the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

“No single agency can tackle this challenge alone. Sustained inter-agency collaboration is critical,” Alamutu said, assuring that the seized items would be properly documented, secured and managed in line with established procedures to prevent them from re-entering criminal circulation.

He reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with Customs and other security agencies to enhance national peace and security.