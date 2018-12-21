FIFA rankings: Eagles stable on 44th as year ends

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have ended the year placed 44th on the FIFA rankings for the month of December. The same position they occupied in November.

Nigeria remains forth on the continent where Senegal still tops.

The Teranga Lions have not played since November’s rankings and so remain at 23 globally.

There has been little movement on the December rankings with very few international games having been played.

Belgium will begin 2019 at the top of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, having preserved their single-point lead over France at the table’s summit and emerged as the Ranking’s ‘Team of the Year’.

Les Bleus’ stellar 2018 does not go unrecognised though, with the world champions established as the year’s ‘Best Mover’, having gained more points (165) since December 2017 than any other nation. The French lead that particular table from Uruguay (7th, unchanged) and Kosovo (131st, unchanged), who have registered net gains of 151 and 133 points respectively.

Africa’s Top 10

Senegal (23)

Tunisia (26)

Morocco (40)

Nigeria (44)

DR Congo (49)

Ghana (51)

Cameroon (55)

Egypt (56)

Burkina Faso (61)

Mali (64)