FG to introduce random drug testing for employees, students, others

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse, PACEDA, on Thursday, said it is working on a proposal that will guide the introduction of random drug testing for employees, students and other persons suspected of using illegal drugs whether in public or private places.



Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Chairman of the committee, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), said the aim of the proposed policy is not to criminalise individual drug abusers but to identify persons who may be in need of attention and help from relevant agencies of government to overcome their mental health challenges.

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Health recently said an estimated 40 million Nigerians suffer one form of mental disorder.

Against that backdrop, Marwa decried the inadequacy of trained personnel and treatment facilities for drug-related mental health challenges, saying the country has only 11 rehabilitation centres and less than 200 psychiatrists to cater to the mental health needs of the entire population.

He however assured that the federal government was doing its best through the inter-ministerial committee against drug abuse and the PACEDA to develop urgent strategies that will address the worrisome trend in a sustainable manner.

His words: “Drug abuse is central to practically all the problems associated with this country. Hence, we have a war before us that must be fought and won.

“So, we must have the capacity of testing people at random for drugs. It will send a strong message to the public that if anyone wants to enjoy certain rights and privileges, he must get out of drug abuse.

“We must have institutions that will be prepared and equipped to enter public and private institutions and test people at random for drugs. The issue is not to criminalise individuals but to determine who needs help to overcome the challenge of substance abuse.”

Marwa stressed that the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative will cascade down to the grassroots so that the people at the community levels will be sensitised and made to assume ownership of the efforts the country is making towards combating the menace.

He further called for inputs from the public in the form of memoranda to his committee suggesting better strategies and improvements that could be made in the efforts to tackle drug abuse in Nigeria.