FG boosts water sector with 9 commissioned projects

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- THE Federal Government, Friday, disclosed that the water sector has received boost with the commissioning of nine water projects for the sector to facilitate food production, power supply and other industrial uses.

This was made known by the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, while presenting the performance of the Buhari-led administration in three years.

According to Adamu these achievements and others by the ministry under his leadership was made possible by the dogged commitment by management and staff in the ministry along with development partners to effect the ‘Change Agenda’ in the water sector, which policies and programmes of action heralded a ‘new dawn’ in the sector.

He said: “Our programme of actions heralded a ‘new dawn’ in the sector, commencing with a ministerial retreat which gave birth to the immediate and long-term strategies for the water sector (2016-2030) tagged ‘The Water Sector Roadmap’ which was approved by Mr President in June 2016.

“We have repositioned the ministry to enhance service delivery, by undertaking an organization and manpower review. This enabled us to properly deploy some of our technical personnel and restructure some key departments, to give the ministry a more technical and professional character.

“Early 2016, we undertook a technical audit and priotised all the 116 uncompleted and abandoned projects (38 irrigation and drained; 37 dams; and 41 water supply). We are now deploying most of our resources towards completing and commissioning all the high and medium priority projects from 2016-2020. Projects we have ascertained as non-viable have been dropped completely.

“Thus we have completed and commissioned the following projects including Central Ogbia Regional Water project in Bayelsa State; Northen Ishan Regional Water Supply project in Edo State; Rehabilitation at Ojirami Dam Wtater Supply project in Edo State; Sabke Water project in Kastina State; Dutsi Water Supply project in Kastina State; Mashi Wayer Supply project in Kastina State; Takum Water Supply Project in Taraba State; Sabke Irrigation Project in Kastina State; and Rehabilitation of Kargo Dam in Jaji, Kaduna State.

“The following seven projects have also been completed and are ready for commissioning which include Kashimbila Dam in Taraba; Ogwashi-Uku Dam in Delta State; Galma Dam in Kaduna; Ekeremor Water Supply Project in Edo State; Mangu Water Supply Project in Plateau State; and Federal University of Agriculture, Markudi Water Supply Project, Benue State.”

According to the Minister many more water supply, dam and irrigation projects will be completed and commissioned between 2018 and 2020 in Oyo, Sokoto, Jigawa, Niger, Kano, Kwara, Anambra, Kogi, Osun, Kebbi, Benue and Ekiti States.

He added that in order to aid diversification of the economy, guarantee food security and create employment that the ministry has initiated the National Irrigation Development Programme aims to establish additional 100, 000Ha of irrigated farmland by 2020 and another 500, 000Ha by 2030, and 1, 000, 000Ha of irrigable land to be developed by the private sector and state governments within the same period.