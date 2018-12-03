FAYOSE’S PROPERTIES: Owner dares EFCC, removes marking

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Dr Samuel Omotoso has removed the seal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a two-storey commercial building purportedly owned by former Governor Ayodele Fayose in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The building, located along Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, opposite Emmanuel Anglican Cathedral, was marked ‘Under Investigation, Please keep off’ by EFCC, was among property believed to be linked to former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, that the anti-graft agency sealed on November 22.

When contacted, Dr Omotoso, whose clinic and pharmaceutical shop was located within the complex, claimed responsibility for the action.

In a statement entitled ‘Re: marked Ekiti Lawmaker’s property: Issues resolved with EFCC’, Omotoso said: “I have been given clearance to remove the markings on the property.

“All questions and expectations on our documentations on means of purchase and construction of the said property by me and my wife have been sufficiently demonstrated to the EFCC.

“This demonstration necessitated my unaccompanied personal visit to the EFCC Headquarters on 29th of November 2018, where the issue was resolved.

“The property in question at No 10 Odundun Street, Okesa, Ado- Ekiti, belongs to me and my wife without let or hindrance.”

“The EFCC also explained that contrary to perception, our property wasn’t sealed nor was I indicted for any infraction, but marked so as to identify the owner.

“We also agreed that based on logistics reasons, time constraints and on request, that I have been given clearance to remove the markings on the property so I can live my private life in peace.

“We also resolved that this country belongs to all of us and all hands must be on deck to strengthen our institutions and preserve personal liberties.”