Falcons’ camp opens in Jan

Super Falcons coach, Thomas Dennerby is ready to begin camping as early as January, to start preparing for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Although the competition is billed to hold mid-2019, it was gathered that Dennerby has already reeled out a programme that would see the Falcons commence preparations soon after the New Year.

This was confirmed by Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who said the soccer body wants to ensure that the Falcons become formidable and represent Africa well.

Pinnick said he believes the team can exceed their best run in the competition’s history, which was up to the quarter-final stage at USA ’99, when they lost to Brazil via a golden goal.

He admitted that, to achieve this, the NFF must give necessary support to the team, part of which is to start camping as early as January 2019.

The NFF supremo also expressed confidence in the Falcons to do well at France 2019, having won the continental title nine times, and believes they have what it takes to replicate their abilities at the global level. Pinnick said: “We just don’t want to go to the World Cup and add to numbers but we want to go there as a true African champion and that is why we will make sure the team has good preparation before the World Cup.

“We want to ensure that this team is well prepared and we will give them the necessary support so that they can exceed their quarterfinal berth which has been the best the team achieved at the Mundial.