EXPOSED: Why Atiku did not travel to US

By Nwafor Sunday

Rumors, arguments and criticisms have emerged and dominated other social media posts since the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar obtained his United states visa last week.

Reports have it that Atiku who vehemently wants to become the next president come 2019, on Thursday, jetted out of the country to United Kingdom, immediately he was issued a visa and planned to travel to United States to counter the postulations of his opponents who alleged that he could not go to US without being arrested for corruption.

On Sunday, Thecable gathered from sources the reason why Atiku could not travel to US as planned.

Their sources’ revealed that, Atiku’s return was triggered by the launching of his party’s presidential campaign, which him (Atiku) is the center piece, and cannot afford to miss it on Monday.

“He will certainly travel to the US but the campaign cannot kick off in his absence. That would be ridiculous”, a source said.

Another source equally told the online media that Atiku aborted his US trip because he needs assurances that he would not be embarrassed over allegations of corruption for which Congressman William Jefferson and Siemens have been convicted. He has always denied the allegations.

However, one of his aides told TheCable that Atiku could not have traveled to the US when the PDP presidential campaign would be kicking off on Monday in Sokoto.

Recall that the minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed and the social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie had issued several statements claiming that Atiku would be arrested anytime he steps his foot in the United States for corruption charges.