Explosion rocks Enugu APC campaign office

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—MIDNIGHT fire yesterday gutted the gubernatorial campaign office of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Mr. George Ogara.

Two branded campaign buses were gutted by the fire which also affected banners bearing President Muhammadu Buhari’s inscription with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama and that of Ogara who contested in the party primary as governorship aspirant.

Though some sources alleged that an exploded device caused the fire incident, the police did not connect the incident with any explosion.

Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu however said that investigation had commenced and pledged to unravel the circumstances and persons behind the act.

Amaraizu said: “In the early hours of December 23 2018, a fire incident occurred at Ogara APC campaign office where two buses allegedly got burnt. However, the prompt intervention of the police operatives and fire service men prevented its escalation and further destruction as the fire was promptly extinguished.”

Meanwhile, a full scale investigation has commenced into the incidence with a view to finding its cause and possible culprits.

The windsreens of three other buses were smashed and the pieces scattered on the ground.

The State Chief Fire Officer, Mr Okwudili Ohaa said that the incident occured at about 2:00am Sunday morning.

Ohaa disclosed that his men heard the explosion twice which made the impact on the vehicles higher before their intervention.

“We suspect there could have been an explosive substance in the vehicles, otherwise, we would have rescued the vehicles without much damage because it is close to our office,” he said.