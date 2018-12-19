Experts offer solution to revamp Nigeria’s lackluster brand positioning

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Marketing and public relations experts have called for a new strategic approach to revamp the lackluster brand positioning of the Nigerian state.

They spoke at the sixth Brand Journalists annual Brands and Marketing conference in Lagos titled: Brand Lagos Challenges, Opportunities and Lessons.

Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, Prima Garnet, Lolu Akinwunmi, offered some suggestions to the lackluster attitude of the Nigerian states on brand positioning, using Lagos as a case study.

He stated that the lackluster attitude is induced by easy oil money with key international tourist destinations neglected without the objective to generate sufficient earnings for economic growth.

Recognising the fact that there is no perfect brand, as nations and cities have their strengths and weaknesses, he strongly advised Lagos State and other states to set up a structure on a private partnership arrangement for their branding project, which is a trending global scenario.

Under the structure, he suggested that an ad hoc committee be set up and made up of seasoned professionals and experienced civil servants to determine the strategy and scope of the branding project. “On approval of its recommendation, the committee will hand over to a special purpose vehicle set up by the government to be known as the Lagos Branding Project Business Support Group, LBPBSG.

“The mandate of the group would be to implement the agreed strategy of the committee by putting the structure and strategy in place to run the project. It will also generate the funds and goodwill needed for the implementation through the agreed PPP process, especially from the private sector, showing them opportunities and benefits for involvement.”

Lolu further said that for reasons of probity and accountability, and to assure prospective sponsors and the Nigerian public, “we propose the setting up of the Lagos State Branding Project Fund, LBPF, which will be managed under the supervision of whomever the governor designates as the CEO and the LBPBSG Advisory Board.

The LBPF will be independent of direct government control and be open to regular audit from a properly appointed independent audit firm. The board and management will also ensure that quarterly reports are generated which will be made available to all sponsors and donors and all stakeholders to the fund.

“We expect this to further engender believability and trust from stakeholders. The state government should be prepared to add its own counterpart fund for every naira generated through this source.”

He said what a state like Lagos needs is a strategic brand management plan which goes beyond the traditional approach of brand promotion. “This way, the start-up point is a holistic audit of Brand Lagos through the eyes of all its stakeholders.”

Lolu, however, said the government needs to “live the brand. What you are saying must not be any different from what you are projecting.”

Panelists’ take

During the panel discussion, Mary Ikoku, a media expert urged marketing professionals to help states by projecting positive aspects of Nigeria. Shola Fajobi of Brooks and Blake PR, challenged government to put infrastructure in place and citizens will be the first marketers of Nigeria.

Odion Olebua, a PR expert regretted that the state of the international airport in Lagos, the first entry point of most foreigners, is not in good condition and should be addressed by the government, while Joe Onuorah of APCON called for the strengthening of law and order as a strategy to achieve state branding.