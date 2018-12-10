Diezani poll cash: Ex-Kebbi Gov, Dakingari, 2 others reminded in Prison

By Soni Daniel

Benin Kebbi – Justice Sunday Bassey Onu of the Federal High Court sitting in Kebbi on Monday remanded the former governor of Kebbi State, Usman Saidu Dakingari, and two others in prison custody.

Others charged alongside Dakingari are the former Secretary to the State Government, Rabiu Kamba, and Ambassador Sunday Dogonyaro.

Dakingari and his co-defendants were first arraigned on December 6th on a 13-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering to the tune N450 million, which they allegedly got from the former Petroleum minisster, Diezani Alison Madueke to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential poll in favour of the PDP.

Upon arraignment, the defendants pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them.

Subsequently, counsel representing them moved a bail application on their behalf.

The bail application was argued and the matter adjourned to Monday for ruling.

In his ruling, Justice Onu granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50 million each and one surety, who must have a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

The defendants were also ordered to deposit their international passports with the court and swear an affidavit of undertaking that they would not travel out without the leave of the court.

The defendants were remanded in prison custody pending the fulfilment of their bail conditions and the case adjoured to February 6th and 7th 2019 for continuation.