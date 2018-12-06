Dickson warns against cheating Bayelsa in oil, gas deals

By Samuel Oyadongha

GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has decried practices that deprive the state of its interests and benefits in oil and gas deals.

Dickson spoke while declaring open the 8th practical Nigerian content seminar with the theme: Driving Economic Development and Sustainability, at the Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall in Yenagoa.

He noted that the annual seminar was sponsored by the state government, the Nigerian Content Monitoring, and Development Board (NCMDB) and other stakeholders.

Dickson lamented a situation where major oil and gas deals were concluded in faraway places with little or no consideration for the interest of oil producing communities.

He reiterated the need for oil majors to respect and obey the Local Content Act by relocating their headquarters to Bayelsa where most of them carry out a greater part of their businesses.

The governor, however, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and other stakeholders for their efforts towards completing the construction of the NCMDB headquarters project in Yenagoa.

His words: “The idea of local content is a great one, and we should not let it down. We are grateful that the federal government created the NCMDB with its headquarters in Bayelsa where the story of oil and gas started.

“We hope that by the time that wonderful edifice is completed and put to use, we will see more oil and gas deals that will add to the local economy.”