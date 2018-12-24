Dickson visits Clark over son’s death

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—GOVERNOR Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, weekend, visited Ijaw leader, Pa Edwin Clark, to condole with him over the death of his son, Chike.

Speaking during the visit, Dickson described the death of the 43 year old Chike as sudden, sad and untimely and prayed God to give the elder statesman and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Bayelsa governor who also signed the condolence register, said that the Bayelsa people and indeed the Ijaw nation were shocked by the painful occurrence.

The governor said: “We are here and before the interment, we will still be here. I came and it is one of the main reasons I am in Abuja. We are here on behalf of the people of the state to condole with you on the sudden, sad, untimely departure of your son, Chike.

“I was shocked by the sudden occurrence. We thank God for your strength, knowing you as the leader and father of the Ijaw nation. In the face of this tragedy, you have managed to keep yourself.

“I want to assure you that we are with you and the family. It is our duty to consult among ourselves, we don’t have to bother you on what has to be done.”

In his remarks, the elder statesman who thanked the governor and his entourage for the visit said that nobody would question God over the sad development.