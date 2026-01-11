2027: Atiku’s visit to Dickson sparks defection speculation

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s condolence visit to Senator Seriake Dickson in Abuja has stirred political speculation amid claims of a possible realignment involving the Bayelsa West senator.

The visit, which took place over the weekend at Dickson’s Abuja residence, was officially to commiserate with the former Bayelsa State governor over the death of the state’s Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Atiku arrived with close associates and was received by Dickson, a serving senator and former governor. Comments exchanged by both men during the visit have since attracted political attention.

Welcoming Atiku, Dickson thanked him for finding time to visit despite his busy schedule.

“So you’re welcome, and I know that people have been quite busy today for you to be able to find time in your very hectic schedule to visit. So my family and I say welcome,” Dickson said.

Atiku described the visit as both a courtesy call and an expression of shared loss, underscoring the depth of their long-standing relationship.

“First of all, it gives us great pleasure that you agreed for us to pay you this courtesy visit and also to extend our condolences, more or less to let you know that you are not alone, because by the grace of God, we have maintained a very brotherly and orderly relationship. So what affects you, good or bad, also affects us,” he said.

He also spoke on loyalty and continuity in their relationship.

“I am saying this because I know how much you have supported me, how much you have sacrificed for me, and I have captured it. So we have come personally to console you and also to renew our commitment to our relationship,” Atiku added.

Referring to their proximity, Atiku said it would further strengthen their bond.

“In other words, we are even neighbours. Our relationship will be much stronger because at any point in time, I can drive in easily without thinking of long distance,” he said.

Dickson briefly interjected, saying: “I’ll be the one to come. You are the elder, sir.”

Atiku thanked his host for receiving the delegation at short notice.

“Thank you very much for allowing us to come at very short notice, and we are very glad for the welcome you have extended to us,” he said.

After the visit, Atiku issued a statement explaining the purpose of the meeting and paying tribute to the late deputy governor.

“In the company of close associates, I was at the Abuja residence of Senator Seriake Dickson, the former governor of Bayelsa State, to offer my profound condolences over the sudden passing of His Excellency Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the late Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State,” Atiku said.

He described Ewhrudjakpo as “a man of impeccable character,” noting his commitment to good governance and a better Nigeria.

“Today, loyalty is a rare virtue in our political space. Testimonies from those who worked closely with Lawrence, describing him as a loyal, hardworking and dependable ally, make his exit hard to bear,” he added.

“The loss is not only to the family, the government and the people of Bayelsa State. Nigeria has no doubt lost a rare gem. We pray that God grants the family and all close associates the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Beyond the condolence visit, the meeting has drawn scrutiny within opposition political circles.

A source close to Atiku claimed that Dickson may be considering leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“Former Bayelsa State Governor and current Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, is set to dump the PDP for the ADC,” the source alleged.

While the visit remains officially framed as a condolence call, it has continued to fuel political intrigue within Nigeria’s opposition landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.