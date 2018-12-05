Delta APC: Chieftains debate sharing formula after Osinbajo’s intervention

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Senior chieftains of the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, were last night locked in a meeting with the Minister of State, Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu to resolve issues that had for long divided the party.

Last night’s meeting was a follow up to the Monday night meeting hosted by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo during which he tried to broker a truce between the Otega Emerhor tendency and the Omo-Agege/Ogboru tendency.

At the Monday meeting the vice-president was understood to have rued the crisis in the party and called for unity to be built upon the sharing of party positions and in any government that the party may form.

The vice-president who was flanked by Kachikwu and the immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan first met with the Emerhor group that included three governorship aspirants, Chief Victor Ochei, Prof. Pat Utomi and Dr. Cairo Ojugboh. Other chieftains also followed the group into the meeting. However, a major development at the meeting was the refusal of Chief Hyacinth Enuha, a major party leader who had identified with Emerhor to associate with his group during the interventions by the vice-president.

Enuha, a party grandee who was part of the Senator Francis Okpozo group before Emerhor joined could not be reached at press time to confirm if he still belongs to the group.

Following the meeting with the Emerhor group, the vice-president also met with the Ogboru group. At the end of the meetings, Kachikwu was directed to host another meeting last night where sharing pattern would be drawn up.

A senior member of the party contacted on the development yesterday ahead of the meeting said:

“So far so good it is going well until we have a final meeting, I won’t be able to speak with the press.”