Dalung congratulate NOC board

The Minster of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung on Friday congratulated the newly elected board of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) after a successful elective congress.

In his congratulatory letter, Dalung also hailed the delegates for conducting peaceful and credible elections as well.as choosing leaders with passion for sports.

He,however, called on NOC to look at areas which had been abandoned, such as training of coaches and referees in order to return sports sector to its rightful position.

“I congratulate you on the successful conduct of elections into the NOC board.

”The next step is to look at the development of manpower and technical hands. We need to train more coaches and update them with modern techniques of coaching .

“The NOC must develop a partnership and also source for funds to ensure that we increase the number of coaches we have in Nigeria.

“NOC must also ensure that coaches compete favorably with their counterparts in other countries.

“It should also ensure the training of referees, umpires and judges because of their role in global sports.

”Most times, Nigerian referees and umpires are left out of the scheme of officiating at international competitions and that affects our result and performance outside the shores of Nigeria,” he said.