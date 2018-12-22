Comptroller Dimka’s daughter weds in grand style

It was a moment of joy, honour, great excitement, as Jiritmwa Ashley Dimka and her heart throb, Dongjap Tapgun walked down the alter to exchange their marriage vows, as husband and wife.

Infact, the marriage between these two young people can be best described as a unique union of bliss.

The wedding occasion, which was the best of its kind, took place at St. Finbars Catholic Church, Ray Field, Jos, Plateau State, where personalities from all walks of life turned out in large number to grace the joyous occasion.

It was indeed a remarkable occasion, as the Beautiful Bride, adorned in her white flowing wedding gown and her young handsome husband stepped into the Church premises with smiling faces.

As the couple moved gracefully into the Church, elegantly dressed, the guests could not take their eyes off the Beautiful Bride with her girlish smile. Her carriage was dignifying and the guests stared at her great beauty every direction she turned to.

Most remarkable was the wedding reception held at Lang-field event center, Ray field, Jos, which was another great moment of excitement, as the couple displayed their first dance step, openly professing true love for each other.

It was fun all through, as the parents of the Bride and Groom danced along their children with happiness and fulfillment that every responsible parent desires in life.

Our correspondent, who covered the wedding ceremony in Jos, observed that the atmosphere at Dimka’s house in Jos, starting from Friday (the night) before the wedding was thrilling. It was an atmosphere of true love and sincere affection for two young inseparable lovers ready to tie the knot.

Also, many dignitaries within and outside the country graced the wedding occasion, showering encomiums on the parents of the Bride and Groom for proper upbringing of their children.

Among the dignitaries were the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, former Deputy Governor of the State, top government functionaries from various departments, senior Customs officers from various Commands across Nigeria, friends, family members and the media.

In his remarks, Lalong who danced with the couple advised them to be patient and kind to each other.