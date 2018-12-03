Buhari remains unbeatable, says Adamawa Gov. Bindow

Gov. Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa on Monday said that President Muhammadu Buhari remains an unbeatable candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

Bindow made the declaration at the inauguration of the 2019 APC campaign team for Yola North Local Government Area.

He said that the provision of infrastructure nationwide by the Buhari-led Government from which the state had benefited, had given the president more popularity to get re-elected in the coming elections.

He mentioned five Federal roads projects ongoing in the state, which he described as unprecedented.

Gunmen kidnap another Professor in Adamawa

The governor urged the people of the state to vote APC candidates from the President down to the least office in the contest.

He said that the election of APC across board would give the party the impetus to actualise the party ‘s agenda of re-writing the Nigerian history.

He commended the APC leadership and supporters in Yola North local government area, stating that the area produced the largest votes for the party in 2015 .

Bindow urged them to repeat the same feat in the coming elections.

He assured them that he would double his performance to ensure that Yola was developed to compete with other state capitals in the world.

Hajia Aisha Dahiru, APC Senatorial Candidate for Adamawa Central, commended the governor for supporting the party at all levels.

Photos: Obasanjo, Jonathan others at Alhaji Atiku Abubakar 7th Wazirin Adamawa turbaning

Dahiru also thanked the Yola North chapter of the party for setting the pace for the formation of a broad-based campaign team.

She assured the team of her immense support to enable it to succeed.

NAN reports that Gov. Bindow had inaugurated a 55-member campaign coordinating team with the membership drawn from the 11 council wards in Yola North local government area.