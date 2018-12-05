Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Six lecturers kidnapped in Osun

On 12:09 pmIn News by adekunleComments

Six lecturers of the Osun State college of Education have been kidnaped.

Reports have it that the lecturers were kidnapped in Onikan Oje in Osun.

More details soon


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.